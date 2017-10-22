Edition:
United Kingdom

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (GARAN.IS)

GARAN.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

9.98TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.40TL (-3.85%)
Prev Close
10.38TL
Open
10.32TL
Day's High
10.33TL
Day's Low
9.98TL
Volume
45,463,644
Avg. Vol
33,630,804
52-wk High
11.00TL
52-wk Low
7.13TL

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Ferit Sahenk

53 2001 Chairman of the Board of Directors

Ali Erbil

49 2015 Member of the Board of Directors, President & CEO

Gokhan Erun

49 2017 Executive Vice President, Deputy CEO Corporate Banking & Treasury

Suleyman Sozen

71 2003 Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors

Aydin Guler

2015 Executive Vice President, Finance & Accounting
» More People

