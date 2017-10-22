Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (GARAN.IS)
GARAN.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
9.98TRY
22 Oct 2017
9.98TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.40TL (-3.85%)
-0.40TL (-3.85%)
Prev Close
10.38TL
10.38TL
Open
10.32TL
10.32TL
Day's High
10.33TL
10.33TL
Day's Low
9.98TL
9.98TL
Volume
45,463,644
45,463,644
Avg. Vol
33,630,804
33,630,804
52-wk High
11.00TL
11.00TL
52-wk Low
7.13TL
7.13TL
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ferit Sahenk
|53
|2001
|Chairman of the Board of Directors
|
Ali Erbil
|49
|2015
|Member of the Board of Directors, President & CEO
|
Gokhan Erun
|49
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Deputy CEO Corporate Banking & Treasury
|
Suleyman Sozen
|71
|2003
|Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors
|
Aydin Guler
|2015
|Executive Vice President, Finance & Accounting
- UPDATE 1-Turkey to reject Saudi request for Turk Telekom debt extension -sources
- BRIEF-Garanti Bankasi secures $250 mln within the framework of international borrowing program
- Fitch Rates Garanti DPR's 2017-C Series 'A-'; Outlook Stable
- Turkish banks' Jan-Aug net profit up 25 pct at 33.3 bln lira - regulator
- BRIEF-Garanti Bankasi sells NPL portfolio of 229.4 mln lira for 13.4 mln lira