Gas Natural SDG SA (GAS.MC)

GAS.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.

18.44EUR
9:06am BST
Change (% chg)

€0.03 (+0.16%)
Prev Close
€18.42
Open
€18.40
Day's High
€18.58
Day's Low
€18.40
Volume
82,837
Avg. Vol
1,073,843
52-wk High
€22.50
52-wk Low
€15.94

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Isidro Faine Casas

74 2016 Chairman of the Board

Rafael Villaseca Marco

66 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

William Alan Woodburn

2016 Second Vice Chairman of the Board

Josu Jon Imaz San Miguel

53 2016 First Vice Chairman of the Board

Carlos Alvarez Fernandez

54 2005 Chief Financial and Economic Officer
