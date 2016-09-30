Gas Natural SDG SA (GAS.MC)
GAS.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.
18.44EUR
9:06am BST
18.44EUR
9:06am BST
Change (% chg)
€0.03 (+0.16%)
€0.03 (+0.16%)
Prev Close
€18.42
€18.42
Open
€18.40
€18.40
Day's High
€18.58
€18.58
Day's Low
€18.40
€18.40
Volume
82,837
82,837
Avg. Vol
1,073,843
1,073,843
52-wk High
€22.50
€22.50
52-wk Low
€15.94
€15.94
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Isidro Faine Casas
|74
|2016
|Chairman of the Board
|
Rafael Villaseca Marco
|66
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
William Alan Woodburn
|2016
|Second Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Josu Jon Imaz San Miguel
|53
|2016
|First Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Carlos Alvarez Fernandez
|54
|2005
|Chief Financial and Economic Officer
- CORRECTED-Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday
- UPDATE 2-DAX, IBEX push European shares higher as Catalonia worries ease
- UPDATE 3-Catalan parliament defies Madrid pressure, works on independence declaration
- FACTBOX-Companies with big business operations in Catalonia
- Fitch: Catalan Independence a Limited Risk to Rated Corporates