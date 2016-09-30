Edition:
United Kingdom

Gateway Distriparks Ltd (GATE.NS)

GATE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

238.00INR
10:45am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.55 (-0.23%)
Prev Close
Rs238.55
Open
Rs235.65
Day's High
Rs238.90
Day's Low
Rs235.65
Volume
134,489
Avg. Vol
213,660
52-wk High
Rs292.20
52-wk Low
Rs210.35

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Prem Gupta

2015 Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

R. Kumar

2013 Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary

Ishaan Gupta

27 2017 Joint Managing Director, Director

Kapil Anand

54 2016 Director - CFS

Mamta Gupta

2015 Additional Director
Gateway Distriparks Ltd News

