Edition:
United Kingdom

Gati Ltd (GATI.NS)

GATI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

115.80INR
10:45am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.20 (+0.17%)
Prev Close
Rs115.60
Open
Rs116.00
Day's High
Rs118.00
Day's Low
Rs115.50
Volume
566,183
Avg. Vol
603,801
52-wk High
Rs149.65
52-wk Low
Rs102.20

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Krishan Chugh

78 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Mahendra Agarwal

Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director

Sanjeev Jain

2012 Finance Director, Executive Director

Amit Pathak

2016 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary, Chief Investor Relations Officer

Yosuhiro Kaneda

2016 Nominee Director (Kintetsu World Express Inc)
» More People

Gati Ltd News