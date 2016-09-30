Gati Ltd (GATI.NS)
GATI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
115.80INR
10:45am BST
115.80INR
10:45am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.20 (+0.17%)
Rs0.20 (+0.17%)
Prev Close
Rs115.60
Rs115.60
Open
Rs116.00
Rs116.00
Day's High
Rs118.00
Rs118.00
Day's Low
Rs115.50
Rs115.50
Volume
566,183
566,183
Avg. Vol
603,801
603,801
52-wk High
Rs149.65
Rs149.65
52-wk Low
Rs102.20
Rs102.20
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Krishan Chugh
|78
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Mahendra Agarwal
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Sanjeev Jain
|2012
|Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Amit Pathak
|2016
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary, Chief Investor Relations Officer
|
Yosuhiro Kaneda
|2016
|Nominee Director (Kintetsu World Express Inc)