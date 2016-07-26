Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW.L)
GAW.L on London Stock Exchange
2,184.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
2,184.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
2,184.00
2,184.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
91,582
91,582
52-wk High
2,355.63
2,355.63
52-wk Low
540.00
540.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Nicholas Donaldson
|61
|2017
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Kevin Derek Rountree
|45
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director
|
Rachel Tongue
|45
|2015
|Group Finance Director, Company Secretary
|
Christopher John Myatt
|72
|Senior Lead Independent Director
|
Elaine O'Donnell
|45
|2013
|Non-Executive Director
