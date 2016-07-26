Edition:
United Kingdom

Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW.L)

GAW.L on London Stock Exchange

2,184.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
2,184.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
91,582
52-wk High
2,355.63
52-wk Low
540.00

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Nicholas Donaldson

61 2017 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Kevin Derek Rountree

45 2015 Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director

Rachel Tongue

45 2015 Group Finance Director, Company Secretary

Christopher John Myatt

72 Senior Lead Independent Director

Elaine O'Donnell

45 2013 Non-Executive Director
» More People

Games Workshop Group PLC News

Market Views

» More GAW.L Market Views