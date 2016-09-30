Groep Brussel Lambert NV (GBLB.BR)
GBLB.BR on Brussels Stock Exchange
90.76EUR
9:56am BST
90.76EUR
9:56am BST
Change (% chg)
€0.09 (+0.10%)
€0.09 (+0.10%)
Prev Close
€90.67
€90.67
Open
€90.50
€90.50
Day's High
€90.87
€90.87
Day's Low
€90.50
€90.50
Volume
18,134
18,134
Avg. Vol
126,986
126,986
52-wk High
€91.00
€91.00
52-wk Low
€73.25
€73.25
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Gerald Frere
|66
|2012
|Chairman of the Board
|
Baron Frere
|Honorary Chairman
|
Ian Gallienne
|46
|2012
|Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Gerard Lamarche
|56
|2012
|Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Thierry de Rudder
|67
|2012
|Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors