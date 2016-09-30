Edition:
United Kingdom

Great Canadian Gaming Corp (GC.TO)

GC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

30.77CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.02 (+0.07%)
Prev Close
$30.75
Open
$31.00
Day's High
$31.02
Day's Low
$30.44
Volume
107,981
Avg. Vol
173,862
52-wk High
$35.34
52-wk Low
$21.72

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Peter Meredith

73 2017 Independent Chairman of the Board

Rodney Baker

51 2011 President, Chief Executive Officer, Corporate Secretary, Director

Terrance Doyle

43 2015 Chief Operating Officer

Walter Soo

2015 Executive Vice President - Player & Gaming Development

Radek Kielar

2017 Interim Vice President - Finance
» More People

Great Canadian Gaming Corp News

» More GC.TO News