General Electric Co (GE.N)
GE.N on New York Stock Exchange
22.32USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-1.51 (-6.34%)
Prev Close
$23.83
Open
$23.42
Day's High
$23.44
Day's Low
$22.18
Volume
30,381,759
Avg. Vol
10,521,113
52-wk High
$32.38
52-wk Low
$22.11
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
John Flannery
|55
|2017
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Jeffrey Bornstein
|51
|2017
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Chief Financial Officer
|
Elizabeth Comstock
|56
|2015
|Vice Chairman - Business Innovations
|
David Joyce
|60
|2016
|Vice Chairman of General Electric Company,President & CEO, GE Aviation
|
John Rice
|60
|2010
|Vice Chairman of General Electric Company, President & Chief Executive Officer - Global Growth & Operations
- REFILE-US STOCKS-Wall St retreats from record as industrials, tech lag
- GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street closes lower, Treasury prices higher
- GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street pares gains after GE tumbles, Treasury prices rise
- US STOCKS-Wall St stalls as industrials lag
- BRIEF-GE Transportation announces agreement with Rumo