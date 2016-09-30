Gibson Energy Inc (GEI.TO)
GEI.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
17.45CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.10 (-0.57%)
Prev Close
$17.55
Open
$17.54
Day's High
$17.59
Day's Low
$17.32
Volume
439,690
Avg. Vol
232,085
52-wk High
$20.31
52-wk Low
$15.57
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
James Estey
|64
|2013
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Steven Spaulding
|2017
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Sean Brown
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Douglas Wilkins
|2017
|President - U.S. Operations
|
Richard Wise
|2014
|Chief Operating Officer
