Rallye SA (GENC.PA)
GENC.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
15.19EUR
3:33pm BST
15.19EUR
3:33pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.31 (-2.00%)
€-0.31 (-2.00%)
Prev Close
€15.50
€15.50
Open
€15.50
€15.50
Day's High
€15.57
€15.57
Day's Low
€15.18
€15.18
Volume
98,327
98,327
Avg. Vol
79,754
79,754
52-wk High
€22.69
€22.69
52-wk Low
€14.82
€14.82
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jean-Charles Naouri
|67
|2013
|Chairman of the Board
|
Didier Carlier
|64
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Franck Hattab
|44
|2013
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer
|
Jacques Dumas
|64
|1990
|Director
|
Jean-Marie Grisard
|72
|1998
|Representative of Finatis SA on the Board
- BRIEF-Casino confirms 2017 targets, says no demands from Amazon over its purchasing centre
- BRIEF-Finatis H1 net result stable at 16.6 million euros
- BRIEF-Fonciere Euris H1 net result group share turns to loss of 78 million euros
- UPDATE 2-French retailer Casino's outlook fails to win over investors
- BRIEF-Rallye net result group share swings to a loss of 131 million euros