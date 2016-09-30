Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd (GEOE.NS)
GEOE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
60.80INR
10:49am BST
60.80INR
10:49am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.00 (-1.62%)
Rs-1.00 (-1.62%)
Prev Close
Rs61.80
Rs61.80
Open
Rs61.80
Rs61.80
Day's High
Rs62.90
Rs62.90
Day's Low
Rs60.50
Rs60.50
Volume
930,915
930,915
Avg. Vol
936,087
936,087
52-wk High
Rs65.35
Rs65.35
52-wk Low
Rs32.75
Rs32.75
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ishwar Agarwal
|2011
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Rajendra Agarwal
|39
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Joint Managing Director, Executive Non-Independent Director
|
Kailash Agarwal
|44
|2013
|Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Rakesh Agarwal
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Ankit Jhanjhari
|2010
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary