Geojit Financial Services Ltd (GEOJ.NS)
GEOJ.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
136.25INR
10:49am BST
136.25INR
10:49am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.60 (+0.44%)
Rs0.60 (+0.44%)
Prev Close
Rs135.65
Rs135.65
Open
Rs136.85
Rs136.85
Day's High
Rs137.30
Rs137.30
Day's Low
Rs134.55
Rs134.55
Volume
230,170
230,170
Avg. Vol
505,595
505,595
52-wk High
Rs147.05
Rs147.05
52-wk Low
Rs31.90
Rs31.90
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
A. Kurian
|81
|1995
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Joe Peter
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Liju Johnson
|2011
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
C. George
|56
|2007
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Sharad Sharma
|2014
|Executive Director