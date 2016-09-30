Edition:
United Kingdom

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd (GESC.NS)

GESC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

392.65INR
10:52am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.05 (-0.01%)
Prev Close
Rs392.70
Open
Rs394.00
Day's High
Rs396.90
Day's Low
Rs388.25
Volume
47,412
Avg. Vol
94,149
52-wk High
Rs477.50
52-wk Low
Rs336.45

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Kanaiyalal Sheth

2014 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Bharat Sheth

2005 Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

G. Shivakumar

2014 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Jayesh Trivedi

Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Tapas Icot

2014 Additional Director, Whole Time Director
» More People

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd News

» More GESC.NS News