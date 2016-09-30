Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd (GESC.NS)
GESC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
392.65INR
10:52am BST
392.65INR
10:52am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.05 (-0.01%)
Rs-0.05 (-0.01%)
Prev Close
Rs392.70
Rs392.70
Open
Rs394.00
Rs394.00
Day's High
Rs396.90
Rs396.90
Day's Low
Rs388.25
Rs388.25
Volume
47,412
47,412
Avg. Vol
94,149
94,149
52-wk High
Rs477.50
Rs477.50
52-wk Low
Rs336.45
Rs336.45
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kanaiyalal Sheth
|2014
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Bharat Sheth
|2005
|Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
G. Shivakumar
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Jayesh Trivedi
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Tapas Icot
|2014
|Additional Director, Whole Time Director