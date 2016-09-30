Ge T&D India Ltd (GETD.NS)
GETD.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
381.30INR
10:45am BST
381.30INR
10:45am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.35 (+0.09%)
Rs0.35 (+0.09%)
Prev Close
Rs380.95
Rs380.95
Open
Rs380.10
Rs380.10
Day's High
Rs397.50
Rs397.50
Day's Low
Rs377.70
Rs377.70
Volume
81,525
81,525
Avg. Vol
143,371
143,371
52-wk High
Rs433.80
Rs433.80
52-wk Low
Rs277.85
Rs277.85
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Stepahne Cai
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Additional Director
|
Gaurav Negi
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Whole - Time Director
|
Manoj Singh
|2011
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Sunil Wadhwa
|57
|2017
|Managing Director, Director
|
Nagesh Tilwani
|43
|2016
|Additional Whole-time Director