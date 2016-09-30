Groupe Eurotunnel SE (GETP.PA)
GETP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
10.55EUR
3:27pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jacques Gounon
|64
|2007
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Francois Gauthey
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Jo Willacy
|50
|2007
|Director of Sales, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Michel Boudoussier
|50
|2014
|Chief Operating Officer-Concession, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Philippe de Lagune
|66
|2013
|Chief Operating Officer - Safety and Ethics, Member of the Executive Board
