Groupe Eurotunnel SE (GETP.PA)

GETP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

10.55EUR
3:27pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.12 (-1.17%)
Prev Close
€10.68
Open
€10.67
Day's High
€10.68
Day's Low
€10.55
Volume
370,251
Avg. Vol
1,278,582
52-wk High
€10.90
52-wk Low
€8.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jacques Gounon

64 2007 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee

Francois Gauthey

2016 Chief Executive Officer

Jo Willacy

50 2007 Director of Sales, Member of the Executive Committee

Michel Boudoussier

50 2014 Chief Operating Officer-Concession, Member of the Executive Committee

Philippe de Lagune

66 2013 Chief Operating Officer - Safety and Ethics, Member of the Executive Board
