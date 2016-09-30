Edition:
United Kingdom

Gecina SA (GFCP.PA)

GFCP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

134.80EUR
3:34pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.05 (-0.04%)
Prev Close
€134.85
Open
€134.80
Day's High
€135.70
Day's Low
€134.25
Volume
23,187
Avg. Vol
89,979
52-wk High
€139.45
52-wk Low
€112.80

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Bernard Michel

68 2013 Chairman of the Board

Meka Brunel

60 2017 Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Committee, Member of the Executive Committee, Director

Nicolas Dutreuil

2013 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Committee, Member of the Management Committee

David Soly

Head of Group Accounting, Tax and Insurance, Member of the Management Committee

Thibault Ancely

Executive Director Investments and Development, Member of the Management Committee, Member of the Executive Committee
Gecina SA News

