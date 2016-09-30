Edition:
United Kingdom

Lisi SA (GFII.PA)

GFII.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

42.85EUR
3:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.25 (-0.58%)
Prev Close
€43.10
Open
€43.25
Day's High
€43.74
Day's Low
€42.75
Volume
23,093
Avg. Vol
28,970
52-wk High
€47.58
52-wk Low
€26.15

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Gilles Kohler

59 Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee

Emmanuel Viellard

53 Vice Chairman of the Board, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee

Jean-Philippe Kohler

53 Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Internal Auditing and Human Resources Coordination, Member of the Executive Committee, Director - Permanent Representative of SAS CIKO

Francois-Xavier du Cleuziou

Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee - Commercial and Marketing Director of LISI AEROSPACE

Jean-Louis Colders

Member of the Executive Committee, Chief Executive Officer of LISI AEROSPACE
