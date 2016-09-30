Lisi SA (GFII.PA)
GFII.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
42.85EUR
3:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.25 (-0.58%)
Prev Close
€43.10
Open
€43.25
Day's High
€43.74
Day's Low
€42.75
Volume
23,093
Avg. Vol
28,970
52-wk High
€47.58
52-wk Low
€26.15
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Gilles Kohler
|59
|Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Emmanuel Viellard
|53
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Jean-Philippe Kohler
|53
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Internal Auditing and Human Resources Coordination, Member of the Executive Committee, Director - Permanent Representative of SAS CIKO
|
Francois-Xavier du Cleuziou
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee - Commercial and Marketing Director of LISI AEROSPACE
|
Jean-Louis Colders
|Member of the Executive Committee, Chief Executive Officer of LISI AEROSPACE