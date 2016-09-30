Gold Fields Ltd (GFIJ.J)
GFIJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
5,450.00ZAc
2:26pm BST
5,450.00ZAc
2:26pm BST
Change (% chg)
-28.00 (-0.51%)
-28.00 (-0.51%)
Prev Close
5,478.00
5,478.00
Open
5,533.00
5,533.00
Day's High
5,547.00
5,547.00
Day's Low
5,420.00
5,420.00
Volume
648,632
648,632
Avg. Vol
2,076,652
2,076,652
52-wk High
6,199.00
6,199.00
52-wk Low
3,680.00
3,680.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Cheryl Carolus
|59
|2013
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Nicholas Holland
|58
|2008
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Richard Menell
|61
|2015
|Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Paul Schmidt
|49
|2009
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Avishkar Nagaser
|2016
|Executive Vice President - Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs
- PRECIOUS-Gold recovers from 2-wk low on softer dollar
- BRIEF-Corporate International Holdings says owns about 8.8 pct of outstanding ordinary shares of Cardinal Resources Limited
- South Africa's finance minister calls for criminal probe into KPMG
- South Africa's finmin calls for criminal probe into KPMG
- UPDATE 5-South Africa's finmin calls for criminal probe into KPMG