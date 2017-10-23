Edition:
Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de CV (GFINTERO.MX)

GFINTERO.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

103.00MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.01 (+0.01%)
Prev Close
$102.99
Open
$102.62
Day's High
$103.61
Day's Low
$101.55
Volume
278,682
Avg. Vol
275,401
52-wk High
$111.90
52-wk Low
$74.31

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Carlos Hank Rhon

Chairman of the Board

Carlos Alberto Rojo Macedo

2014 Chief Executive Officer, Director

Alejandro Frigolet Vazquez-Vela

2015 Chief Financial Officer, Chief Administrative Officer, Director

Gerardo Cuitlahuac Salazar Viezca

Chief Executive Officer of Banco Interacciones SA, Director

Armando Acevedo

Executive Director of Government Banking
Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de CV News

