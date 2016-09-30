Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd (GFLR.NS)
GFLR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
730.20INR
10:45am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs32.20 (+4.61%)
Prev Close
Rs698.00
Open
Rs700.50
Day's High
Rs744.50
Day's Low
Rs700.50
Volume
239,558
Avg. Vol
92,257
52-wk High
Rs866.00
52-wk Low
Rs436.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Shanti Jain
|75
|2014
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Bhavin Desai
|Company Secretary, Compliance Officer
|
Vivek Jain
|59
|Managing Director, Director
|
Anand Bhusari
|2015
|Additional Whole-time Director
|
Dinesh Sachdeva
|69
|2006
|Whole-Time Director