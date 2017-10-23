Edition:
United Kingdom

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (GFNORTEO.MX)

GFNORTEO.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

116.61MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.43 (+0.37%)
Prev Close
$116.18
Open
$120.01
Day's High
$120.01
Day's Low
$116.00
Volume
9,508,293
Avg. Vol
5,509,308
52-wk High
$127.90
52-wk Low
$90.80

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Carlos Hank Gonzalez

43 2015 Chairman of the Board

Carlos de la Isla Corry

President

Jose Marcos Ramirez Miguel

2015 Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director

Rafael Victorio Arana de la Garza

66 2015 Chief Financial, Operating and Administrative Officer

Sergio Deschamps Ebergenyi

2011 Territorial Manager of Northern Region
Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV News

