Galliford Try PLC (GFRD.L)

GFRD.L on London Stock Exchange

1,335.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
1,335.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
314,634
52-wk High
1,592.00
52-wk Low
1,134.72

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Peter Ventress

56 2016 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Peter Truscott

55 2016 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Graham Prothero

55 2013 Finance Director, Executive Director

Andrew Hammond

47 2016 Divisional Chairman of West Division Linden Homes

Tom Nicholson

52 2016 Divisional Chairman of Linden Homes
Galliford Try PLC News

Market Views

