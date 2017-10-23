Edition:
BanRegio Grupo Financiero SAB de CV (GFREGIOO.MX)

GFREGIOO.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

101.47MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.18 (+0.18%)
Prev Close
$101.29
Open
$101.94
Day's High
$101.99
Day's Low
$100.90
Volume
296,124
Avg. Vol
711,665
52-wk High
$132.76
52-wk Low
$100.90

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jaime Alberto Rivero Santos

1994 Chairman of the Board

Manuel Rivero Santos

60 Chief Executive Officer, Director

Manuel Gerardo Rivero Zambrano

2014 Chief Financial Officer, Chief Administrative Officer, Director

Ramiro Guadalupe Ramirez Garza

Deputy General Director of Risk Management

Hector Cantu Reyes

2015 Director General of Banking, Director
BanRegio Grupo Financiero SAB de CV News

