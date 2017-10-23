Gerdau SA (GGBR4.SA)
GGBR4.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
11.63BRL
23 Oct 2017
11.63BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.05 (-0.43%)
R$ -0.05 (-0.43%)
Prev Close
R$ 11.68
R$ 11.68
Open
R$ 11.80
R$ 11.80
Day's High
R$ 11.90
R$ 11.90
Day's Low
R$ 11.57
R$ 11.57
Volume
7,209,600
7,209,600
Avg. Vol
9,401,530
9,401,530
52-wk High
R$ 14.64
R$ 14.64
52-wk Low
R$ 8.25
R$ 8.25
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Claudio Gerdau Johannpeter
|53
|2015
|Chairman of the Board
|
Andre Bier Gerdau Johannpeter
|54
|Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board, Director
|
Harley Lorentz Scardoelli
|53
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of Investor Relations
|
Manoel Vitor de Mendonca
|60
|2017
|Executive Vice President of Gerdau Acominas (MG)
|
Francisco Deppermann Fortes
|53
|2015
|Executive Vice President
- Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
- Brazil's Gerdau may sell U.S. facilities for $630 million: report
- UPDATE 1-Brazil's Gerdau may sell U.S. facilities for $630 mln -report
- Brazil's Gerdau mulls raising $630 mln with U.S. deal -report
- EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies slip on rising U.S. wages