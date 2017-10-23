Edition:
Gerdau SA (GGBR4.SA)

GGBR4.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

11.63BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.05 (-0.43%)
Prev Close
R$ 11.68
Open
R$ 11.80
Day's High
R$ 11.90
Day's Low
R$ 11.57
Volume
7,209,600
Avg. Vol
9,401,530
52-wk High
R$ 14.64
52-wk Low
R$ 8.25

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Claudio Gerdau Johannpeter

53 2015 Chairman of the Board

Andre Bier Gerdau Johannpeter

54 Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board, Director

Harley Lorentz Scardoelli

53 2015 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of Investor Relations

Manoel Vitor de Mendonca

60 2017 Executive Vice President of Gerdau Acominas (MG)

Francisco Deppermann Fortes

53 2015 Executive Vice President
Gerdau SA News

