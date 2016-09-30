GHCL Ltd (GHCH.NS)
GHCH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
229.60INR
10:51am BST
229.60INR
10:51am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-21.45 (-8.54%)
Rs-21.45 (-8.54%)
Prev Close
Rs251.05
Rs251.05
Open
Rs252.75
Rs252.75
Day's High
Rs257.80
Rs257.80
Day's Low
Rs227.30
Rs227.30
Volume
4,152,068
4,152,068
Avg. Vol
381,837
381,837
52-wk High
Rs292.00
Rs292.00
52-wk Low
Rs204.00
Rs204.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Sanjay Dalmia
|71
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Raman Chopra
|49
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director Finance
|
Bhuwneshwar Mishra
|General Manager, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Ravi Jalan
|57
|2015
|Managing Director
|
Manoj Ishwar
|2009
|Manager - Secretarial