CGI Group Inc (GIBa.TO)

GIBa.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

67.73CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.87 (+1.30%)
Prev Close
$66.86
Open
$66.96
Day's High
$67.80
Day's Low
$66.94
Volume
178,708
Avg. Vol
481,799
52-wk High
$69.22
52-wk Low
$60.91

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Serge Godin

67 2006 Executive Chairman of the Board, Founder

George Schindler

53 2016 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Julie Godin

41 2016 Vice-Chair of the Board, Chief Planning and Administration Officer

Francois Boulanger

2014 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President

Jean-Michel Baticle

2013 President - France, Luxembourg and Morocco Operations
