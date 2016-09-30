GIC Housing Finance Ltd (GICH.NS)
GICH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
497.00INR
10:53am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Alice Vaidyan
|2016
|Non-Executive Chairperson of the Board
|
S. Sridharan
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President, Company Secretary
|
Rajib De
|2009
|Senior Vice President
|
K. B. Suresh
|Senior Vice President
|
Mahesh Ghagre
|2009
|Vice President