Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL.TO)
GIL.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
39.79CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.23 (-0.57%)
Prev Close
$40.02
Open
$40.38
Day's High
$40.64
Day's Low
$39.75
Volume
407,997
Avg. Vol
514,404
52-wk High
$42.18
52-wk Low
$30.97
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
William Anderson
|67
|2012
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Glenn Chamandy
|56
|2004
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Rhodri Harries
|53
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer
|
Michael Hoffman
|2001
|President - Printware
|
Eric Lehman
|2011
|President - Branded Apparel
