Grupo Industrial Saltillo SAB de CV (GISSAA.MX)
GISSAA.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
35.56MXN
23 Oct 2017
35.56MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.40 (-1.11%)
$-0.40 (-1.11%)
Prev Close
$35.96
$35.96
Open
$36.50
$36.50
Day's High
$36.58
$36.58
Day's Low
$35.55
$35.55
Volume
47,635
47,635
Avg. Vol
191,963
191,963
52-wk High
$41.80
$41.80
52-wk Low
$30.00
$30.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Juan Carlos Lopez Villarreal
|2014
|Chairman of the Board
|
Jose Manuel Arana Escobar
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Jorge Mario Guzman Guzman
|2015
|Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, Secretary
|
Paolo Bortolan
|2014
|Chief Executive officer of Coatings
|
Javier Cantu Garza
|58
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer of Fluida