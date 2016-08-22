Edition:
United Kingdom

GKN PLC (GKN.L)

GKN.L on London Stock Exchange

319.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
319.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
8,663,301
52-wk High
379.30
52-wk Low
295.20

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Michael Turner

68 2012 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Nigel Stein

61 2012 Chief Executive, Executive Director

Adam Walker

49 2014 Group Finance Director, Executive Director

Kevin Cummings

54 2016 Chief Executive Aerospace, Executive Director

Phil Swash

53 2016 Chief Executive Driveline, Executive Director
» More People

GKN PLC News

» More GKN.L News

Market Views

» More GKN.L Market Views