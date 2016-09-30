Edition:
United Kingdom

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLAX.NS)

GLAX.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

2,447.00INR
10:51am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.25 (-0.09%)
Prev Close
Rs2,449.25
Open
Rs2,447.95
Day's High
Rs2,456.45
Day's Low
Rs2,430.10
Volume
3,234
Avg. Vol
8,585
52-wk High
Rs2,983.45
52-wk Low
Rs2,201.20

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Deepak Parekh

72 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Andrew Aristidou

2014 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

D. Bartaria

2015 Executive Vice President– Pharmaceuticals

H. Buch

2012 Executive Vice President - Pharmaceuticals

Ajay Nadkarni

2011 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary, General Manager - Administration
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd News