Glencore PLC (GLEN.L)

GLEN.L on London Stock Exchange

379.75GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
379.75
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
42,112,188
52-wk High
386.70
52-wk Low
230.60

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Anthony Hayward

59 2013 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Ivan Glasenberg

60 2011 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Steven Kalmin

47 2005 Chief Financial Officer

John Burton

52 2011 Company Secretary

Peter Coates

71 2014 Non-Executive Director
Glencore PLC News

Market Views

