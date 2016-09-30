Edition:
United Kingdom

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLEN.NS)

GLEN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

602.45INR
10:54am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs4.05 (+0.68%)
Prev Close
Rs598.40
Open
Rs598.40
Day's High
Rs606.00
Day's Low
Rs598.20
Volume
491,695
Avg. Vol
871,011
52-wk High
Rs994.00
52-wk Low
Rs567.80

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Glenn Saldanha

46 2011 Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director

P. Ganesh

2016 President, Chief Financial Officer

Harish Kuber

2017 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Murali Neelakantan

2017 Executive Director - Global General Counsel, Executive Director

Cherylann Pinto

2017 Whole-Time Director
» More People

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd News

» More GLEN.NS News