Edition:
United Kingdom

Grenke AG (GLJn.DE)

GLJn.DE on Xetra

84.10EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.05 (+0.06%)
Prev Close
€84.05
Open
€84.22
Day's High
€84.85
Day's Low
€83.90
Volume
29,468
Avg. Vol
44,061
52-wk High
€86.67
52-wk Low
€45.20

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Ernst-Moritz Lipp

66 2005 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Wolfgang Grenke

66 2012 Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer

Gerhard Witt

72 2005 Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Antje Leminsky

46 2013 Deputy Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Information Officer

Mark Kindermann

56 Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Management Board
» More People

Grenke AG News

» More GLJn.DE News