Glencore PLC (GLNJ.J)
GLNJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
6,948.00ZAc
2:24pm BST
6,948.00ZAc
2:24pm BST
Change (% chg)
75.00 (+1.09%)
75.00 (+1.09%)
Prev Close
6,873.00
6,873.00
Open
6,889.00
6,889.00
Day's High
6,992.00
6,992.00
Day's Low
6,855.00
6,855.00
Volume
1,158,487
1,158,487
Avg. Vol
2,991,049
2,991,049
52-wk High
6,992.00
6,992.00
52-wk Low
3,900.00
3,900.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Anthony Hayward
|59
|2013
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Ivan Glasenberg
|60
|2011
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Steven Kalmin
|47
|2005
|Chief Financial Officer
|
John Burton
|52
|2011
|Company Secretary
|
Peter Coates
|71
|2014
|Non-Executive Director
