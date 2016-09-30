Edition:
Galapagos NV (GLPG.AS)

GLPG.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange

85.57EUR
9:32am BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.41 (-0.48%)
Prev Close
€85.98
Open
€85.51
Day's High
€85.89
Day's Low
€85.29
Volume
49,227
Avg. Vol
472,982
52-wk High
€89.75
52-wk Low
€51.15

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Rajesh Parekh

48 2004 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Onno van de Stolpe

56 1999 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Bart Filius

2014 Chief Financial Officer

Andre Hoekema

2005 Senior Vice President - Corporate Development

Piet Wigerinck

2012 Chief Scientific Officer
