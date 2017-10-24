Edition:
United Kingdom

Global Logistic Properties Ltd (GLPL.SI)

GLPL.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

3.29SGD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.01 (-0.30%)
Prev Close
$3.30
Open
$3.30
Day's High
$3.30
Day's Low
$3.29
Volume
6,622,500
Avg. Vol
16,845,076
52-wk High
$3.34
52-wk Low
$1.77

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Seek Ngee Huat

67 2014 Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Ming Zhi Mei

45 2010 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Fang Xie

53 2009 Chief Financial Officer

Yoshiyuki Chosa

47 2014 President of Global Logistic Properties Limited - Japan

Mauro Dias

54 2014 President of Global Logistic Properties Limited - Brazil
