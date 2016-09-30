Edition:
United Kingdom

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd (GLSM.NS)

GLSM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

4,930.00INR
10:54am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.20 (-0.00%)
Prev Close
Rs4,930.20
Open
Rs4,968.00
Day's High
Rs4,968.00
Day's Low
Rs4,903.50
Volume
27,926
Avg. Vol
6,681
52-wk High
Rs6,246.65
52-wk Low
Rs4,708.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Subodh Bhargava

75 2013 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Vivek Anand

2015 Chief Financial Officer, Wholetime Director

Manoj Kumar

2015 Managing Director

Anup Dhingra

2016 Executive Director

Joaquin Mascaro

2016 Director
