GL Events SA (GLTN.PA)
26.50EUR
Change (% chg)
€-0.20 (-0.75%)
Prev Close
€26.70
Open
€26.74
Day's High
€27.10
Day's Low
€26.45
Volume
9,748
Avg. Vol
18,380
52-wk High
€29.50
52-wk Low
€15.95
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Olivier Ginon
|57
|1998
|Chairman of the Board of Directors, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Olivier Roux
|58
|1998
|Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, Director, Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee
|
Erick Rostagnat
|63
|2002
|Member of the Executive Committee, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, Director, IR Contact Officer
|
Daniel Chapiro
|Member of the Executive Committee, Chief Operating Officer - Venue Management Operations and Information Systems Operations
|
Frederic Regert
|Executive Vice President - Corporate Finance and Administration, Member of the Executive Committee