Global Yatirim Holding AS (GLYHO.IS)

GLYHO.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

3.33TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.15TL (-4.31%)
Prev Close
3.48TL
Open
3.47TL
Day's High
3.48TL
Day's Low
3.32TL
Volume
8,866,182
Avg. Vol
13,807,284
52-wk High
3.99TL
52-wk Low
1.48TL

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Mehmet Kutman

2011 Executive Chairman of the Board

Erol Goker

Vice Chairman of the Board

Cagri Kutlu

2015 Treasury Manager, Director of Investor Relations

Aysegul Bensel

1999 Member of the Board

Serdar Kirmaz

Member of the Board
