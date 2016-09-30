Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (GMDC.NS)
GMDC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
170.30INR
10:51am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.90 (-2.24%)
Prev Close
Rs174.20
Open
Rs175.95
Day's High
Rs178.25
Day's Low
Rs166.90
Volume
1,945,902
Avg. Vol
487,988
52-wk High
Rs178.25
52-wk Low
Rs89.05
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
D. Pandian
|60
|2014
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Joel Evans
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Pankaj Kumar
|2013
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Subramani Aparna
|2011
|Non-Executive Director
|
T. Natarajan
|2015
|Non-Executive Director