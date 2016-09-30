Edition:
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (GMDC.NS)

GMDC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

170.30INR
10:51am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.90 (-2.24%)
Prev Close
Rs174.20
Open
Rs175.95
Day's High
Rs178.25
Day's Low
Rs166.90
Volume
1,945,902
Avg. Vol
487,988
52-wk High
Rs178.25
52-wk Low
Rs89.05

People

Name Age Since Current Position

D. Pandian

60 2014 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Joel Evans

Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Pankaj Kumar

2013 Managing Director, Executive Director

Subramani Aparna

2011 Non-Executive Director

T. Natarajan

2015 Non-Executive Director
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd News

