GMP Capital Inc (GMP.TO)
GMP.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
2.76CAD
8:59pm BST
2.76CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.00 (+0.00%)
$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$2.76
$2.76
Open
$2.76
$2.76
Day's High
$2.77
$2.77
Day's Low
$2.71
$2.71
Volume
65,781
65,781
Avg. Vol
104,035
104,035
52-wk High
$4.83
$4.83
52-wk Low
$2.13
$2.13
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Donald Wright
|69
|2012
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Harris Fricker
|52
|2010
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Kevin Sullivan
|57
|2010
|Deputy Chairman of the Board
|
Douglas Bell
|2011
|Vice Chairman - Investment Banking of GMP Securities
|
Trent Boehm
|Vice Chairman, Co-Head - Energy Sales and Trading of GMP FirstEnergy