Greencore Group PLC (GNC.L)
GNC.L on London Stock Exchange
194.30GBp
23 Oct 2017
194.30GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
194.30
194.30
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
4,637,013
4,637,013
52-wk High
274.27
274.27
52-wk Low
180.40
180.40
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
P. Gary Kennedy
|58
|2013
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Patrick Coveney
|46
|2008
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Eoin Tonge
|44
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Chris Kirke
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer - Greencore USA
|
Nigel Blakey
|2016
|Managing Director of Greencore Grocery
- BRIEF-Greencore says FY17 performance to be in range of current market expectations
- FTSE slips but mid-caps surge hit record high as earnings impress
- CORRECTED-FTSE hovers near record level, mid-caps surge higher as earnings impress
- BRIEF-Greencore sees 5 pct UK packaging, raw materials inflation in H2
- BRIEF-Greencore expects FY results in line with market expectations
- Should you buy last week's losers Lakehouse plc (-27%), Lamprell plc (-11%) and Greencore Group (-7%)?
- Will BP plc, Greencore Group plc And Dignity Plc Beat The Index In 2016?
- 3 Stocks Set To Beat Their Rivals: Rio Tinto plc, BAE Systems plc And Greencore Group plc
- Two More Strategies For Beating The Market
- 3 Shares The FTSE 100 Should Beat Today
- 3 FTSE Shares Hitting New Highs