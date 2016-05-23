Edition:
United Kingdom

Greencore Group PLC (GNC.L)

GNC.L on London Stock Exchange

194.30GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
194.30
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
4,637,013
52-wk High
274.27
52-wk Low
180.40

People

Name Age Since Current Position

P. Gary Kennedy

58 2013 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Patrick Coveney

46 2008 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Eoin Tonge

44 2016 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Chris Kirke

2015 Chief Executive Officer - Greencore USA

Nigel Blakey

2016 Managing Director of Greencore Grocery
Greencore Group PLC News

Market Views

