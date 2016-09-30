GOCL Corp Ltd (GOCL.NS)
GOCL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
530.00INR
10:54am BST
530.00INR
10:54am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs5.90 (+1.13%)
Rs5.90 (+1.13%)
Prev Close
Rs524.10
Rs524.10
Open
Rs532.00
Rs532.00
Day's High
Rs545.90
Rs545.90
Day's Low
Rs521.55
Rs521.55
Volume
8,387
8,387
Avg. Vol
23,558
23,558
52-wk High
Rs593.80
Rs593.80
52-wk Low
Rs225.25
Rs225.25
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ajay Hinduja
|2014
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Ramkrishan Hinduja
|2005
|Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Ravi Jain
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Ravi Chawla
|2011
|President & CEO-Lubricants Division
|
A. Satyanarayana
|2011
|Compliance Officer, Joint General Manager, Deputy Company Secretary