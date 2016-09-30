Edition:
United Kingdom

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GOCP.NS)

GOCP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

932.50INR
10:51am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-5.70 (-0.61%)
Prev Close
Rs938.20
Open
Rs942.70
Day's High
Rs949.00
Day's Low
Rs930.55
Volume
234,950
Avg. Vol
708,445
52-wk High
Rs1,083.00
52-wk Low
Rs636.10

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Adi Godrej

75 2009 Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board

V. Srinivasan

47 2015 Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary

Vivek Gambhir

48 2013 Managing Director, Non-Executive Director

Nisaba Godrej

39 2013 Executive Director

Tanya Dubash

49 2011 Non-Executive Independent Director
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd News

