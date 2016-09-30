Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GOCP.NS)
GOCP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
932.50INR
10:51am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-5.70 (-0.61%)
Prev Close
Rs938.20
Open
Rs942.70
Day's High
Rs949.00
Day's Low
Rs930.55
Volume
234,950
Avg. Vol
708,445
52-wk High
Rs1,083.00
52-wk Low
Rs636.10
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Adi Godrej
|75
|2009
|Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board
|
V. Srinivasan
|47
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary
|
Vivek Gambhir
|48
|2013
|Managing Director, Non-Executive Director
|
Nisaba Godrej
|39
|2013
|Executive Director
|
Tanya Dubash
|49
|2011
|Non-Executive Independent Director
