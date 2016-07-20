Go-Ahead Group PLC (GOG.L)
GOG.L on London Stock Exchange
1,726.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
1,726.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
1,726.00
1,726.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
143,075
143,075
52-wk High
2,344.00
2,344.00
52-wk Low
1,442.00
1,442.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Andrew Allner
|2013
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
David Brown
|2011
|Group Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
Patrick Butcher
|2016
|Group Chief Financial Officer
|
Mark Ferriday
|2017
|Group Finance Controller
|
Carolyn Ferguson
|2006
|Group Company Secretary
- FTSE edges up but financials falter after ECB meeting
- UPDATE 1-Britain's FTSE edges up but financials falter after ECB meeting
- Britain's FTSE steady as defensives rise; financials falter
- Go-Ahead targets growth abroad after strikes hit UK rail arm
- UPDATE 1-Go-Ahead targets growth abroad after strikes hit UK rail arm
- These battered dividend stocks could deliver big gains for shareholders
- Why Berkeley Group Holdings plc, Go-Ahead Group plc & Next plc could be top contrarian choices
- Why are shares dropping like a rock at Ocado Group plc, Stagecoach Group plc and Go-Ahead Group plc?
- Do today's updates make IGAS Energy plc, Telecom Plus plc and Go-Ahead Group plc 'screaming buys'?
- Are GlaxoSmithKline plc, Senior plc And Go-Ahead Group plc Safe Buys In Uncertain Times?
- 3 Great Growth Picks For 2016: Go-Ahead Group plc, Michael Page International plc, Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC?