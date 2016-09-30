Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (GOLU.NS)
GOLU.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
780.35INR
10:51am BST
780.35INR
10:51am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.30 (-0.42%)
Rs-3.30 (-0.42%)
Prev Close
Rs783.65
Rs783.65
Open
Rs783.65
Rs783.65
Day's High
Rs794.90
Rs794.90
Day's Low
Rs780.00
Rs780.00
Volume
14,734
14,734
Avg. Vol
34,477
34,477
52-wk High
Rs889.00
Rs889.00
52-wk Low
Rs580.05
Rs580.05
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Sanjay Hinduja
|51
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Ravi Chawla
|Managing Director, Director
|
Shom Hinduja
|2016
|Additional Non-Executive Director
|
Kanchan Chitale
|62
|Independent Director
|
Ashok Kini
|70
|Independent Director