Goodyear Lastikleri TAS (GOODY.IS)

GOODY.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

4.47TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.05TL (-1.11%)
Prev Close
4.52TL
Open
4.52TL
Day's High
4.53TL
Day's Low
4.45TL
Volume
5,793,283
Avg. Vol
13,687,122
52-wk High
5.28TL
52-wk Low
3.22TL

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Dominikus Golsong

62 2014 Chairman of the Board

Burcu Yazicioglu Aysun

2015 Vice Chairman of the Board, Finance Director

Sibel Berkarda

2012 Legal Compliance Director

Pietro Saletta

2015 General Manager, Member of the Board

Ajda Ayvat

2012 Director of Human Resources
Goodyear Lastikleri TAS News