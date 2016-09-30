Edition:
Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS.TO)

GOOS.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

25.72CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.57 (-2.17%)
Prev Close
$26.29
Open
$26.30
Day's High
$26.50
Day's Low
$25.71
Volume
157,171
Avg. Vol
159,667
52-wk High
$32.80
52-wk Low
$20.32

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Dani Reiss

43 Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer

John Black

58 2013 Chief Financial Officer

Scott Cameron

39 2016 Executive Vice President - e-Commerce, Stores and Strategy

Kara MacKillop

41 2016 Senior Vice President - Human Resources

Carrie Baker

41 Chief of Staff, Senior Vice President
Canada Goose Holdings Inc News

