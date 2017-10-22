Edition:
Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS (GOZDE.IS)

GOZDE.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

3.64TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.10TL (-2.67%)
Prev Close
3.74TL
Open
3.73TL
Day's High
3.73TL
Day's Low
3.64TL
Volume
2,069,610
Avg. Vol
13,610,086
52-wk High
4.05TL
52-wk Low
1.68TL

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Murat Ulker

58 2010 Chairman of the Board

Mustafa Aydemir

39 2014 General Manager, Member of the Board

Halil Karakas

43 Executive Member of the Board

Huseyin Metinkale

52 Member of the Board

Zeki Sozen

Member of the Board
Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS News

