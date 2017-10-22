Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS (GOZDE.IS)
GOZDE.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
3.64TRY
22 Oct 2017
3.64TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.10TL (-2.67%)
-0.10TL (-2.67%)
Prev Close
3.74TL
3.74TL
Open
3.73TL
3.73TL
Day's High
3.73TL
3.73TL
Day's Low
3.64TL
3.64TL
Volume
2,069,610
2,069,610
Avg. Vol
13,610,086
13,610,086
52-wk High
4.05TL
4.05TL
52-wk Low
1.68TL
1.68TL
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Murat Ulker
|58
|2010
|Chairman of the Board
|
Mustafa Aydemir
|39
|2014
|General Manager, Member of the Board
|
Halil Karakas
|43
|Executive Member of the Board
|
Huseyin Metinkale
|52
|Member of the Board
|
Zeki Sozen
|Member of the Board
- CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Turkey's Polinas to buy 90 pct of packaging firm Propak for 47 mln euros
- Turkey's Polinas to buy 90 percent of packaging firm Propak for 47 million euros
- BRIEF-Gozde GSYO unit Polinas Plastik signs agreement to buy Propak Ambalaj for EUR 47.0 mln
- UPDATE 2-Turkish discount retailer Sok plans 2018 IPO - sources
- Turkish discount retailer Sok plans 2018 IPO -sources